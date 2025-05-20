US President Donald Trump signed the 'Take It Down Act' on Monday (May 19) imposing penalties for online sexual exploitation. US First Lady Melania Trump, who played a key role in pushing the bill through Congress, also signed the document, though her signature was symbolic.

Melania took to the social media platform X and said, "Today, through the ‘TAKE IT DOWN’ Act, we affirm that the well-being of our children is central to the future of our families and America. I am proud to say that the values of BE BEST will be reflected in the law of the land.”

What is Take It Down Act

The Take It Down Act makes “knowingly publishing” or threatening to publish intimate images without a person's consent, including AI-created 'deepfakes', illegal.

The law also orders websites and social media platforms to remove such material within 48 hours of notice from a victim. The platforms also required to delete all the duplicate content.

The act has received immense support from the First lady Melania Trump. In March 2025, Melania lobbied on Capitol Hill and said it was “heartbreaking” to see what teenagers, especially girls, go through after being victimised by such content.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a tech industry-supported think tank, said in a statement following the bill's passage last month that it “is an important step forward that will help people pursue justice when they are victims of non-consensual intimate imagery, including deepfake images generated using AI.”

Melania's signature

After Trump signed the bill, he encouraged Melania to sign it too.

At first, Melania hesitated so Trump said, “C’mon, sign it anyway. She deserves to sign it."

National victory

Melania called the law a "national victory".

“AI and social media are the digital candy for the next generation, sweet addictive and engineered to have an impact on the cognitive development of our children. But unlike sugar, these new technologies can be weaponized, shape beliefs and, sadly, affect emotions and even be deadly," the US First Lady said.

