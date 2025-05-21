In a shocking incident in Austin, Texas, an Indian man was fatally stabbed by another Indian man while traveling on a public bus.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Akshay Gupta, was stabbed by 31-year-old Deepak Kandel, who has been taken into custody by the Austin Police Department. The Austin Police Department has also released the image of the accused in the case, Deepak Kandel.

The incident took place on May 14, 2025, around 6:45 p.m. According to the Austin Police Department, Gupta was stabbed in the neck during the bus ride in South Austin. Kandel had been sitting next to Gupta on the bus when he stabbed Gupta.

Austin Police Department (APD) officers and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) responded to a Shoot/Stab Hotshot call in the 500 block of South Lamar Boulevard. The caller advised that someone had been stabbed on a CapMetro bus.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but unfortunately, Mr. Gupta was pronounced deceased on the scene at 7:30 PM, according to the Austin Police Department.

The accused, Kandel, was located and detained by Austin police within a short time, and he confessed to stabbing Gupta as he “resembled his uncle.” He was booked into the Travis County Jail and has been charged with first Degree Murder.

The investigation showed the suspect, Deepak Kandel, had been sitting next to Akshay on the bus when, without provocation, Kandel stabbed him in the neck. Once the bus was stopped, Kandel calmly exited the bus with the other passengers and left the scene on foot.