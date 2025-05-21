Pakistan deports Afghan refugees, exacerbates border tensions with India, now hums 'counter terrorism' in China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held an informal meeting in Beijing on Wednesday (May 21).

The ministers' meeting comes amid Pakistan's border tension with India. The three countries reaffirmed trilateral cooperation to promote regional security and economic connectivity. The Chinese ministry spokesperson said details of the meeting will be released soon'.

Pakistan is talking along the lines of 'enhancing diplomatic engagement, strengthening communications, and taking practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure, and development as key drivers of shared prosperity'.

One of the key focuses of the meeting was also China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

In a statement, Pakistan highlighted that it agreed upon 'countering terrorism' in the region. At a time when Islamabad has to work on dismantling terror infrastructure fostering on its soil, hoping to counter terrorism with its allies could be a stretch.

India and Pakistan were embroiled in cross-border firing, this after the dastardly terror attack claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. A fortnight after Islamabad took no action against the terrorist infrastructure associated with the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan also has strained ties with Afghanistan, as it has expelled over 80,000 Afghan refugees from its land since the end of March. The drive to deport had begun in 2023.

The next Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which will be the sixth edition, will be held in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.