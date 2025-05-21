Just days after India declared Ehsan-ur-Rahim aka Danish, the Pakistani high commission official as a persona non grata ,who was reportedly in touch with the arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, the Indian government has declared another Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India.

The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner.

The name of the staff who has been declared as the persona non grata is Muzammil Hussain, a technical staff at Pakistan High commission in Delhi, as reported by WION's Assistant Editor (Foreign Affairs) Sidhant Sibal.