Who was Nambala Keshav Rao, aka Basavaraju? India’s most wanted Maoist with ₹15 million bounty on his head

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the security forces after Nambala Keshav Rao, better known as Basavaraju, was killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad forest. Calling it a “remarkable success”, the Prime Minister said the government was determined to wipe out Maoist violence and bring peace to the affected regions.

“Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people,” PM Modi posted on X.

Basavaraju, general secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist), was among 27 Maoists killed in the gun battle, according to police. A long-time figure in the Maoist movement, he had a ₹1.5 crore bounty on his head.

Who was Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju?

Basavaraju was one of the most senior and elusive Maoist leaders in India. A trained engineer from Warangal’s Regional Engineering College, he joined the left-wing student movement in the 1970s. Known for his strategic mind, he later became Commander-in-Chief of the Maoists’ Central Military Commission.

Until 2017, Basavaraju operated as the second-in-command to Mupalla Laxman Rao, also known as Ganapathy. He stepped up as the new general secretary of the CPI (Maoist) due to Ganapathy’s failing health, although the party formally announced the leadership change in 2018.

This marked the first shift in Maoist leadership in 14 years. Ganapathy had led the movement for 25 years, first as chief of the CPI (ML) People’s War and then as head of CPI (Maoist) after it merged with the Maoist Communist Centre.

Mastermind of major attacks on security forces

As military chief, Basavaraju was believed to be behind several deadly ambushes on security forces over the past 15 years. He played a central role in planning, intelligence gathering, and execution of operations. He was also known to head the Maoists’ forest division in Dandakaranya and was part of the group’s Politburo, Central Committee, and editorial team of its publication Awam-e-Jung.

Despite his seniority, security agencies had limited information about Basavaraju. He was described by officials as a “brutal revolutionary” who rarely made public appearances.

From student activist to underground leader

Born in Jiyanapeta, Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh on 10 July 1955, Basavaraju came from an ordinary family background. Besides academics, he also excelled in sports and played volleyball at the national level for Andhra Pradesh.

His political activism began during his student days, when he joined left-wing groups. His only known arrest came in 1980, after a clash with members of the ABVP.

Since then, Basavaraju remained underground, becoming a key figure in India’s longest-running insurgency until his death in this week’s encounter.