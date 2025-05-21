After Pakistan accused of India's involvement in the suspected suicide attack on a school bus in Balochistan's Khuzdar city on Wednesday (May 21), India refuted the allegations and called the claims as 'baseless'

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of external affairs dismissed the accusations and said that Pakistan has been attempting to internationalise attacks on its own soil following India's precision strikes on terror bases across the border earlier this month, in an effort to garner global sympathy and shift focus away from its internal security lapses.

“India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar earlier today. India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents. However, in order to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicenter of terrorism and to hide its own gross failings, it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues. This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail,” Jaiswal said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, four children were killed and 30 others were injured in an attack on Wednesday, May 21, near Khuzdar Zero Point in south-west Pakistan. The children were in a bus from an Army Public School when it was targeted by a blast on the Quetta-Karachi Highway.

"A bus carrying children of the APS (Army Public School) was targeted with a bomb, the nature of which is still being determined", said Yashir Iqbal Dashti, a senior local government official in Khuzdar District in Balochistan province.

“The enemy displayed brutality and attacked innocent children. The attack on the school bus is a heinous conspiracy by the enemy to create instability in the country. With the unity of the nation, every conspiracy will be foiled. We stand with the grieving families of the deceased children," read a post on

X by the official account of the Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and blamed “Indian terror proxies” for the incident, though there was no evidence to support their claim.