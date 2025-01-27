Leaders from around the globe came together in Poland to honour the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Monday (Jan 27).

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Donald Trump a week after his second inauguration as US President. This marks the first phone conversation between the two leaders since Trump assumed office last week.



In other news, India and China have reached an agreement to restart the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which has been suspended since 2020, as per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday (Jan 27). This decision came after discussions between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

'We’ll never forget': World leaders join as Auschwitz survivors mark 80th anniversary of liberation

Leaders from around the globe came together in Poland to honour the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Monday (Jan 27).

Advertisment

PM Modi and Donald Trump discuss strengthening India-US partnership over call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Donald Trump a week after his second inauguration as US President. This marks the first phone conversation between the two leaders since Trump assumed office last week.

India-China talks: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights to resume in 2025 - Know when

India and China have reached an agreement to restart the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which has been suspended since 2020, as per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday (Jan 27). This decision came after discussions between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Florida man arrested for making assassination threats against US President Trump on Facebook

Police in Florida, US, have arrested a West Palm Beach resident for allegedly threatening to kill US President Donald Trump.

Israel says Gazans can now return home as Hamas set to release six hostages, including Arbel Yehud

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday (Jan 26) announced that the Palestinian militant group Hamas will release six hostages this week, including Arbel Yehud, whose absence in prior releases had delayed the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza.

Lebanon extends ceasefire with Israel till Feb 18

Lebanon announced Monday (Jan 27) that it would extend its ceasefire agreement with Israel until mid-February, even as it accused Israeli forces of killing 22 people in the south of the country.

‘Mutual understanding over mutual suspicion’: Chinese Foreign Minister, Indian Foreign Secretary hold key talks

India and China should meet each other halfway and commit themselves to mutual understanding rather than mutual suspicion, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday as he met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Beijing.

India: Joint Parliamentary Committee clears Waqf Amendment Bill amid opposition uproar

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) approved the Waqf Amendment Bill on Monday, introducing 14 changes to the proposed draft. The bill, which aims to reform the management of Muslim charitable properties, was initially tabled in August last year.

Meet Naomi Girma - 24-year-old Olympic gold winner and world's first million-dollar female footballer

Naomi Girma created history after being signed up for $1.12 million by the United Kingdom-based Chelsea football club, as reported by the BBC. She is now the world's most expensive female footballer and the first millionaire female football player as well. She surpassed Zambia's Rachael Kundananji, who had joined US-based Bay FC for an erstwhile transfer fee of $860,000.

Coldplay's Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson arrive at Maha Kumbh | Watch

Chris Martin is in Maha Kumbh. A day after wrapping the Indian leg of his tour, the Coldplay singer visited the Indian city of Prayagraj with his girlfriend and American actress Dakota Johnson to witness the oldest religious event.