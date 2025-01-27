Leaders from around the globe came together in Poland to honour the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Monday (Jan 27).

'We’ll never forget': World leaders join as Auschwitz survivors mark 80th anniversary of liberation

French President Emmanuel Macron (back 3L), Italian President Sergio Mattarella (2L), the French president's wife Brigitte Macron, Queen Letizia of Spain, King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (R) and other guests listen as Polish historian and Holocaust survivor Marian Turski delivers a speech during commemorations on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Red Army, in Oswiecim, Poland on January 27, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Leaders from around the globe came together in Poland to honour the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Monday (Jan 27).

PM Modi and Donald Trump discuss strengthening India-US partnership over call

Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Donald Trump a week after his second inauguration as US President. This marks the first phone conversation between the two leaders since Trump assumed office last week.

India-China talks: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights to resume in 2025 - Know when

The pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibetan region of China is considered holy by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains Photograph: (PTI)

India and China have reached an agreement to restart the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which has been suspended since 2020, as per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday (Jan 27). This decision came after discussions between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Florida man arrested for making assassination threats against US President Trump on Facebook

File Photo: Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP) Police in Florida, US, have arrested a West Palm Beach resident for allegedly threatening to kill US President Donald Trump.

Israel says Gazans can now return home as Hamas set to release six hostages, including Arbel Yehud

(L) People gather by a banner welcoming people near the rubble of a collapsed building along Gaza's coastal al-Rashid Street for people to cross from the Israeli-blocked Netzarim corridor from the southern Gaza Strip into Gaza City on January 26, 2025. (R) Israeli civilian Arbel Yehud. Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP and Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday (Jan 26) announced that the Palestinian militant group Hamas will release six hostages this week, including Arbel Yehud, whose absence in prior releases had delayed the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza.

Lebanon extends ceasefire with Israel till Feb 18

Lebanese army vehicles drive past destroyed buildings in the southern Lebanese village of Yarin on January 26, 2025. Israeli army fire killed 22 people in south Lebanon on January 26, including a soldier, health officials said, as residents tried to return home on the day Israel was meant to withdraw under a truce deal. Photograph: (AFP)

Lebanon announced Monday (Jan 27) that it would extend its ceasefire agreement with Israel until mid-February, even as it accused Israeli forces of killing 22 people in the south of the country.

‘Mutual understanding over mutual suspicion’: Chinese Foreign Minister, Indian Foreign Secretary hold key talks

File photo of Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Photograph: (Agencies)

India and China should meet each other halfway and commit themselves to mutual understanding rather than mutual suspicion, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday as he met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Beijing.

India: Joint Parliamentary Committee clears Waqf Amendment Bill amid opposition uproar

Joint Parliamentary Committee clears Waqf amendment bill amid opposition uproar Photograph: (ANI)

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) approved the Waqf Amendment Bill on Monday, introducing 14 changes to the proposed draft. The bill, which aims to reform the management of Muslim charitable properties, was initially tabled in August last year.

Meet Naomi Girma - 24-year-old Olympic gold winner and world's first million-dollar female footballer

Naomi Girma is the world's most expensive female footballer. Photograph: (X/ChelseaFCW)

 

Naomi Girma created history after being signed up for $1.12 million by the United Kingdom-based Chelsea football club, as reported by the BBC. She is now the world's most expensive female footballer and the first millionaire female football player as well. She surpassed Zambia's Rachael Kundananji, who had joined US-based Bay FC for an erstwhile transfer fee of $860,000.

Coldplay's Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson arrive at Maha Kumbh | Watch

Coldplay's Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson arrive at Maha Kumbh Photograph: (Still from video: news agency ANI)

 

Chris Martin is in Maha Kumbh. A day after wrapping the Indian leg of his tour, the Coldplay singer visited the Indian city of Prayagraj with his girlfriend and American actress Dakota Johnson to witness the oldest religious event.

 

 