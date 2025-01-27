India and China have reached an agreement to restart the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which has been suspended since 2020, as per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday (Jan 27). This decision came after discussions between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Advertisment

Foreign Secretary Misri was on a two-day visit to Beijing from January 26 to 27, 2025, to review bilateral relations.

Also read: 14-year-old Noida boy makes asteroid discovery, NASA allows him to name it

"In this context, the two sides decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer of 2025; the relevant mechanism will discuss the modalities for doing so as per existing agreements," the MEA statement said.

Advertisment

“The relevant mechanism will discuss the modalities for doing so as per existing agreements. They also agreed to hold an early meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism to discuss resumption of provision of hydrological data and other cooperation pertaining to trans-border rivers,” a statement by MEA said.

Also read: PM Modi and Donald Trump discuss strengthening India-US partnership over call

The two nations also expressed their willingness to restart direct flights and to encourage closer people-to-people interactions, particularly among media professionals and think tanks.

Advertisment

“The two sides took stock of the extant mechanisms for functional exchanges. It was agreed to resume these dialogues step by step and to utilise them to address each other’s priority areas of interest and concern,” the MEA added.

75 years of India-China diplomacy

The MEA statement added that the two sides will complete 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025.

This milestone should be used to strengthen public diplomacy, improve understanding, and rebuild trust between the two nations. Both sides will organise various events to celebrate the anniversary, the MEA added.

(With inputs from agencies)