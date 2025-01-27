Daksh Malik, a 14-year-old boy from Noida, India, has made a remarkable discovery by identifying an asteroid. His finding has caught the attention of space enthusiasts worldwide, and now, with NASA’s official approval, he will be granted the opportunity to name the asteroid once the verification process is complete.

A passion for space

Daksh’s love for space began at a young age. He spent countless hours gazing at the night sky, fascinated by the stars, planets, and other celestial objects. His curiosity only deepened as he grew older, leading him to actively pursue knowledge in astronomy and look for ways to contribute to the field.

How the discovery happened

Daksh’s breakthrough moment came when his school’s astronomy club invited students to join the International Asteroid Discovery Project (IAPD). Through the project, participants can analyse telescope data from around the world to identify new asteroids. Daksh participated enthusiastically, and his efforts led to the discovery of an asteroid, temporarily named "2023 OG40" after the time and date it was observed. Once NASA finishes its confirmation process, Daksh will have the prestigious honour of naming it.

Why do asteroids matter?

Asteroids are ancient remnants of the early solar system, offering clues about the formation of planets and other celestial bodies. Most asteroids are located in the asteroid belt, though some can be found in other orbits. The largest known asteroid in the belt is Vesta, which measures 329 miles in diameter. Daksh’s discovery adds to the growing knowledge of these fascinating objects in space.

