A British Airways plane, while sitting at the São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, Brazil, was struck by lightning during a storm but escaped without a scratch.

The shocking moment was captured in a video that is now going viral. It shows the British Airways plane parked at a gate at the airport when suddenly lightning dramatically strikes the aircraft.

Watch the viral video here:

Amazing video captures lightning striking a British Airways A350-1041 at Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport.



Following an inspection the aircraft continued to its destination with a 6 hour delay.



📹 @bernaldinho79 pic.twitter.com/xNnTXmBCJ4 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 25, 2025

The spectacular nature show happened as passengers were waiting to board the aircraft, suggest reports.

A video of the incident was captured by Bernhard Warr, a passenger who was waiting to board the plane. Posting the video on X, Warr wrote: "I'm in GRU waiting to come home by my plane has had to go off for a check."

"What sort of checks will get done on it?" he added.

The video appears to have been modified to amplify the dramatic visuals of the lightning strike, as a tarmac crew member walking next to the plane can be seen reacting in slow motion.

Warr later updated that, following checks, the plane touched down safely in London.

(With inputs from agencies)