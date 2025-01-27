The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) approved the Waqf Amendment Bill on Monday, introducing 14 changes to the proposed draft. The bill, which aims to reform the management of Muslim charitable properties, was initially tabled in August last year.

Opposition amendments rejected

Out of 66 proposed amendments, only those from BJP members were accepted. The opposition's suggestions were rejected. The committee, led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, has 16 members from the BJP or its allies and 10 from opposition parties.

Pal said, "...44 amendments were discussed. In detailed discussions (spread) over six months, we sought amendments from all members. This was our final meeting... 14 were accepted by the committee on the basis of a majority (vote). Opposition also suggested amendments... each was put to a vote. There were 10 votes supporting theirs (suggested amendments) and 16 votes opposing it..."

#WATCH | After the meeting of the JPC on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, its Chairman BJP MP Jagdambika Pal says, "...44 amendments were discussed. After detailed discussions over the course of 6 months, we sought amendments from all members. This was our final meeting... So, 14… pic.twitter.com/LEcFXr8ENP — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

Tensions in the meeting

The meeting saw a heated exchange as opposition MPs accused the chairman of ignoring their input. Opposition MPs, including Kalyan Banerjee and Asaduddin Owaisi, were suspended for disrupting the proceedings.

Opposition's allegations

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee called the process a “farce,” claiming that opposition members were silenced. He alleged an “undeclared emergency” in the committee's functioning.

Chairman’s response

Jagdambika Pal denied the allegations, asserting that the process was democratic and reflected the majority's decision.

