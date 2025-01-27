Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest for the celebrations of India's 76th Republic Day on January 26 (Sunday).

Following the celebrations, Indian President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner for Subianto.

During the dinner, Subianto joked about having Indian DNA which sparked laughter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and others.

The video of the interaction has gone viral on social media.

Watch: ' I was told that I have Indian DNA...'

Addressing the banquet, Indonesia President Subianto said that a few weeks ago he underwent a genetic sequencing test and a DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) test.

Subianto said that after these tests, he was told that he had Indian DNA.

"...they told me that I have Indian DNA. Everybody knows when I hear Indian music, I start dancing...," Subianto said and his remarks caused laughter and applause from Prime Minister Modi, Vice President Dhankhar and others present for the dinner.

'Influence of Indian civilisation is very strong ...'

During the dinner, Subianto also highlighted India and Indonesia "have a long, ancient history together."

"We have civilisational links, even now a very important part of our language comes from Sanskrit," Subianto said.

"Many names of Indonesia are actually Sanskrit names and in our daily life, the influence of ancient Indian civilization is very strong. I think it's also part of our genetics...," the Indonesian president added.

(With inputs from agencies)