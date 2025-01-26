Google greeted India’s 76th Republic Day with a special doodle designed by Pune-based artist Rohan Dahotre. The artwork depicts animals dressed in traditional attire participating in a wildlife-themed parade, symbolising the country’s cultural and regional diversity

Advertisment

The doodle features a snow leopard in Ladakhi clothing, a tiger playing a musical instrument while wearing a dhoti-kurta, and a peacock in flight. An antelope carrying a ceremonial staff and other animals representing different parts of India are also depicted.

According to a description on Google’s website, the doodle symbolises India’s Republic Day as an occasion of “national pride and unity.”

Dahotre explained that Republic Day holds great importance for the country as it brings people together and fosters patriotism. He described India as a nation with immense diversity in languages, cultures, and traditions, comparing it to a vibrant world within itself.

Advertisment

India’s Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi include the annual parade at Kartavya Path, featuring military displays and cultural performances.

Sixteen tableaux from various states and Union Territories, along with 15 from Union Ministries and organisations took part in the event. Madhya Pradesh’s tableau highlighted Project Cheetah and Kuno National Park.

The theme for this year’s parade was “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,” focusing on the country’s heritage and development.

Advertisment

Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest for the celebrations. This tradition of inviting a foreign leader has continued annually, with French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attending in 2024 and 2023, respectively.