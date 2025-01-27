Delhi polls: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (Jan 27) released his party's manifesto, which features 15 guarantees for the upcoming election.

The AAP party chief said that they were releasing "Kejriwal ki Gurantee" for the upcoming polls, which is a surety. Slamming PM Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, he said that the right-wing party calls its promises "Sankalp Patra," or something like that but "everyone knows that their promises are fake"

Invoking Modi's 2014 promises of giving ₹15 Lakh (around $17,000) to citizens, Kejriwal said that later "Modi's right-hand man", Home Minister Amit Shah accepted that the promise was "chunavi jumla" (electoral hyperbole).

"Amit Shah said it was all 'chunavi jumla'. Whatever the BJP, Congress, and other parties announce during elections are just 'chunavi jumlas'," says the AAP national convenor.

The AAP chief claimed that if the BJP comes to power, the monthly burden of people will increase by ₹25,000.

AAP's guarantees

These are some of the promises included in the AAP manifesto for Delhi polls:

Under the Mahila Samman Yojana, women will get assured monthly financial support of ₹ 2,100.

2,100. Free bus travel for students, 50 per cent concession in metro fares.

For senior citizens, the Sanjeevani Yojana will provide free healthcare facilities.

Six existing 'revdis' (freebies) including free education, healthcare, bus rides for women, water, electricity to continue.

"Robust" job creation for Delhi residents.

Waive outstanding "hiked" water bills.

Round-the-clock supply of clean drinking water to every household in the national capital.

Among other key promises is a commitment to clean the polluted Yamuna River and make Delhi's roads world-class.

Under the Babasaheb Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana, the party has pledged scholarships for SC and ST students to study abroad.

Free bus rides and a 50 per cent discount on Delhi Metro fares for all students.

The manifesto further promises Rs 18,000 monthly financial aid to priests and Gurudwara Granthis and the extension of free electricity and water benefits to tenants.

A commitment to improving Delhi's sewage system.

Ration cards to be issued to those left out of the system, and offering financial support to auto and cab drivers.

The party has also promised INR one lakh (around $1150) for their daughters' weddings and Rs 10 lakh insurance cover.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to be provided funds to hire security guards and address local safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies)