Hours after Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the 'vote-from-home' system for elderly citizens is a "threat to democracy," the Election Commission (EC) responded. Sharing a video on the social media platform X, AAP alleged that BJP workers were accompanying poll officials to the homes of the elderly. The EC replied by saying representatives of all the parties are allowed to join election officials during the home visits of elderly voters.

In a purported video shared by the party (WION can not verify the authenticity of the video), an elderly woman said that five people, along with BJP workers, were with the poll officials during the home visit at her residence. AAP accused the election commission of snatching the voting rights of people in Delhi in collaboration with BJP.

BJP चुनाव आयोग के साथ मिलकर दिल्ली में लोगों के मताधिकार को छीन रही है ‼️



आज बुजुर्गों को घर से मतदान कराए जाने के दौरान चुनाव आयोग के अधिकारियों के अलावा बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ता भी साथ थे। चुनाव आयोग अब खुलकर बीजेपी के साथ दिख रहा है।



— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 25, 2025

"Today, BJP workers accompanied poll officials during the 'vote-from-home' exercise for the elderly. The Election Commission is now openly with the BJP. This is very dangerous for the Indian democracy," the post read.

The office of Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz released a statement on the series of charges. The statement said that the 'vote from home' facility is for people above the age of 85 and people with special needs so that can vote from the comfort of their homes.

"And for Delhi, we have received 6447 applications for Senior citizens and 1058 applications for PwD electors, and till today almost 1271 Senior citizens and 120 PwD voters have exercised their voting right. Once the application is approved, a polling team, including election officials and security personnel, will visit the voter's residence before the official polling date i.e. 5 Feb 2025. The entire process and route plan would be disclosed with all the Contesting Candidates of the Assembly Constituency and the candidates themselves or their authorized representatives are permitted to accompany the polling team," the statement added.

It further added that the 'vote from home' exercise uses the ballot method of voting.

Your vote, your power, at your doorstep ! 🏡



— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) January 24, 2025

"The team will provide the voter with a ballot paper and ensure the voting process is conducted confidentially and transparently as per the prescribed guidelines pr ECI in this reference. The entire process will be videographed to maintain transparency," the CEO's office said.

"To clarify again, Voters who opt for this Home Voting facility will not be permitted to vote at polling stations on election day also this Home voting option is voluntary. To submit, it is to highlight that this initiative marks a significant step towards inclusive voting, ensuring that senior citizens and persons with disabilities can participate in the electoral process with greater ease," it further added.

