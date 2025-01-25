Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday (Jan 25) took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party National convener Arvind Kejriwal carrying a life-size cut-out of Kejriwal with the slogan that reads, “Main fail ho gya”.

BJP New Delhi assembly constituency candidate Parvesh Verma took a boat ride in the Yamuna River, carrying a life-size cut-out of Kejriwal. He was accompanied by his party colleagues.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma submerged Kejriwal’s cutout in Yamuna

In the cut-out, Kejriwal can be seen holding his ear in shame with the slogan "Main fail ho gaya, mujhe vote mat dena, 2025 tak main Yamuna saaf nai kar paya (I am a failure, Don't vote for me as I failed to clean Yamuna river by 2025.)

This move is part of the BJP's strategy to highlight the AAP's unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding the pollution of the Yamuna River.

The BJP leader submerged the cutout in the Yamuna several times in front of the media.

Parvesh Verma promised to clean Yamuna water

While speaking to news agency ANI, BJP leader Verma said that cleaning all the water of Yamuna is not rocket science adding that the silt should be cleaned by using machines and water treatment should be built.

"We can clean all the water of Yamuna Maaiya. Cleaning it is not rocket science. All the silt should be removed by machines, sewerage treatment plants should be built, water treatment plants should be built,” he told ANI.

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Modi's successful Sabarmati Riverfront project, Verma promised to transform the Yamuna Riverfront. He urged the people of Delhi to vote for a good government.

“Just like our Prime Minister Modi ji built the Sabarmati Riverfront, Yamuna Riverfront can be built in the same way. 11 years is a very long time. Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly said that he would clean the Yamuna, if I am not able to clean it then the people of Delhi should not vote for me... Arvind Kejriwal can never become CM again. All the ministers released on bail from Tihar are still accused, they can go to jail again tomorrow. So I want to tell the people of Delhi that please vote for a good government, the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

Yamuna River pollution, a significant concern for Delhiites, is a prominent topic in the political landscape of Delhi.

Delhi assembly election 2025

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in the national capital in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

A total of 699 candidates are vying for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)