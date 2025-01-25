Republic Day is celebrated to mark India’s journey and all the advancements it has made. The day commemorates the adoption of the Indian constitution. On this day, families tune in to watch the Republic Day parade on the TV and later either go out for brunch or have a hearty meal at home.

Elevate your Republic Day celebrations at home with a sweet touch. Explore a range of tricolour-inspired desserts that are perfect for the occasion. From traditional ladoos to decadent truffles, discover a variety of sweet treats to satisfy your cravings and add a festive flair to your Republic Day lunch.

Food colours and natural alternatives

To create tri-colour-inspired desserts for Republic Day, you'll need green and orange food colouring to match the Indian flag. Opt for organic food colours for a safer and healthier option. Simply add a few drops to your batter to achieve the desired hue, noting that the colour intensity will vary depending on the amount of colouring used.

If you'd rather avoid artificial food colours, consider using natural alternatives to achieve vibrant hues. These options are not only effective but also healthier. For example, you can use spinach or matcha powder for green, and turmeric or carrot juice for orange, to create a stunning tri-colour effect for your Republic Day desserts.

Tricolour dessert ideas

Mark the occasion with stunning tri-coloured desserts, proudly echoing the hues of the Indian flag - saffron, white, and green. These vibrant treats not only pay tribute to the nation's revered symbol but also add a pop of colour and visual appeal to your celebrations.

Following are the five easy tri-colour dessert recipes to try at home.

Tri-Colour Pudding: Layers of orange, white, and green come together in this simple pudding. Prepare each layer using different flavours (like mango for orange, coconut for white, and kiwi for green), and layer them in clear glasses for a beautiful presentation.

Tri-Colour Fruit Halwa: Halwa arrived in India in medieval times. Since then, Indians have reimagined it in various ways, using flours, pulses, cereals and grains to give it its own spin. This tricolour Halwa also uses interesting elements to recreate the three colours of the Indian flag.

Tri- Colour cake: Use a combination of biscuits, sweetened condensed milk, and food colourings to create a no-bake, multi-layered biscuit cake. Assemble the layers with orange, white, and green biscuits, and refrigerate to set.

Tri-Colour Ice Cream: This easy-to-make ice cream involves blending three flavours (mango, vanilla, and pistachio) into colourful layers. Serve it in scoops for a refreshing, patriotic treat.

Tri-Colour Barfi: Barfi is part of every Indian occasion, big or small. The three colours used in this Barfi, saffron, white and green make this an ideal Republic Day Treat.

