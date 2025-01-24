India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day this year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1950. Preparations are in full swing for grand parades, cultural exhibits, and vibrant state tableaus.

The Republic Day celebration is incomplete without tableaux displays by states, union territories, government ministries and departments. Tableaux refers to a group of models or motionless figures representing a scene from a story or history.

Tableaux from 15 states and UT to participate in Republic Day parade

Tableaux from 15 states and Union territories have been selected to take part in the Republic Day parade, India’s biggest ceremonial function. The theme for tableaux this year is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas (heritage and development)'.

The states and UTs selected include Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Haryana.

15 ministries and departments will also display tableaux

Additionally, 15 ministries and departments will also display their tableaux during the parade. As for those union territories and states not selected for the Kartavya Path parade show, they can put up their displays at Red Fort in Bharat Parv scheduled for January 26 to 31.

The tableaux proposed by different states and UTS are selected after several rounds of evaluation by a committee consisting of experts from the fields of arts, culture, music, and dance.

The expert panel examines the tableaux proposals based on theme, concept, design and visual impact before making its recommendations.

Republic Day 2024

In 2024, women stole the limelight at the 75th Republic Day parade with ample representation in every element of the ceremonial event, including the flypast, mechanised columns, marching contingents, bands, and the cultural extravaganza, as tens of thousands of spectators braved cold temperatures and congregated around Kartavya Path to be a part of the celebrations centred around the theme of Nari Shakti.

For the first time in Republic Day history, instead of the traditional military bands, the parade was heralded by 112 women artists playing a variety of Indian musical instruments from across the country, including folk and tribal percussion instruments.

