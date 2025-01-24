India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. The country observes a national holiday on Republic Day.

Here's all you need to know about the Republic Day 2025:

The theme

The theme of the 76th Republic Day of India is Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas' (Golden India – Heritage and Development). The theme is a reflection of India's culture, heritage and the ongoing journey of development of the nation.

Chief guest

Every year, India invites a chief guest from a nation to observe its Republic Day celebration and this time, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the one. The invitation marks the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between India and Indonesia.

History

India got its independence on August 15, 1947, but till January 26, 1950, it had no constitution. The constitution was drafted under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar. The final draft of the constitution was presented on November 4, 1948.

On January 26, 1950, the constitution came into effect after a salute of 21 guns and the unfurling of the Indian National Flag by Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India.

Significance

Republic Day highlights India's commitment to constitutional values. It further reflects India's commitment to democratic ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

The day is also marked as a celebration of India's rich and diverse cultural heritage. Be it the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir or the diversity of Tamil Nadu, India is indeed a vision to behold.

(With inputs from agencies)