In a controversial statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the 2022 war between Russia and Ukraine would not have taken place if Trump had been the President of the US at that time.

“I cannot but agree with him that if he had been president—if his victory hadn’t been stolen in 2020—then maybe there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that emerged in 2022," the Russian president said.

Trump has consistently claimed that the 2020 US presidential election, which the Republicans lost, was "stolen" and "rigged".

'Not only a smart person but...'

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 24) as he called Trump "smart" and "pragmatic" in an interview. He praised the Republican for his approach to handling global issues.

“I have a hard time imagining there will be decisions taken that are detrimental to the American economy,” Putin said. He further added that fluctuations in oil prices would be harmful for both the US and Russia. “He is not only a smart person, but a pragmatic person,” Putin said in his statement.

Reduction in oil prices can end conflict?

Putin's statement came after Trump said at the World Economic Forum on Thursday (Jan 23) that a reduction in the prices of oil could bring an end to the Russia-Ukrainian conflict.

Although, despite Trump's suggestion, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the idea that oil prices could resolve the conflict. “The conflict is ongoing because of the threat to Russia's national security, the threat to Russians living on those territories, and the refusal by the Americans and Europeans to listen to Russia’s security concerns,” Peskov said in response.

(With inputs from agencies)