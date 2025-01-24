In light of rising tensions from the Ukraine War, Donald Trump urges world leaders to initiate global nuclear discussions. This video covers his call for diplomacy and peace talks amidst escalating conflicts and the potential threat of nuclear warfare, highlighting the critical need for dialogue.
Russia-Ukraine War: Donald Trump urges global nuclear talks amid rising tensions
