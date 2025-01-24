Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who got released after US President Donald Trump's Jan 6 pardons, thanked Trump for pardoning him and said he "literally gave me my life back”.

Advertisment

The Proud Boys leader further said that he wants revenge, he told Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist host of Info Wars.

“The people who did this, they need to feel the heat, they need to be put behind bars, and they need to be prosecuted,” Tarrio said.

Also read: 'We're planning to regroup,' say far-right Capitol riot leaders who were freed by Trump

Advertisment

He added, "Success is going to be retribution." Tarrio stressed, "We gotta do everything in our power to make sure that the next four years set us up for the next 100 years.”

Following the leaders of far-right militia groups being released from prison, they and their organisation are regrouping and figuring out how to build back momentum now that Trump is back in office.

Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, an American far-right anti-government militia, showed up at the US Capitol this week dining at a Dunkin inside the Longworth House office building.

Advertisment

Also read: 'We were wrong that day': Convicted US Capitol rioter refuses Trump's pardon

Rhodes “met with at least one lawmaker during his visit and chatted with others” while on Capitol Hill.

Rhodes had interviews outside the DC jail, where he said he wanted prosecutors to be tried for their "crimes".

Also read: 'I was guilty': US Capitol rioter says ‘will refuse a pardon from felon Trump'

'Patriots Day'

Rhodes further suggested that January 6 should be remembered in history as “Patriots Day”. Moreover, he has not expressed regret for his role in the riots, saying his members were trapped and their responses to the police force were understandable.

Tarrio and Rhodes are two of those people who have had some of the longest sentences given to Jan 6 defendants, at 22 years and 18 years.

Also read: Who were the Capitol riots accused that US President Trump granted pardon to?

Both were charged with seditious conspiracy for their roles in helping plan the attack.

The Oath Keepers “plotted for months to violently disrupt the peaceful transfer of power” and the Proud Boys “played a central role in setting the January 6 attack on our Capitol into motion”, according to the attorneys for the government.

(With inputs from agencies)