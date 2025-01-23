Leaders of far-right groups in the United States (US), who were at the forefront of the Capitol riots and were recently freed by the Donald Trump administration, said on Wednesday (January 22) that they were planning to regroup.

A few days back, President Trump granted a blanket pardon to almost all involved in the riots that took place on January 6, 2021. Trump pardoned about 1,500 of his supporters and commuted the sentences of 14 others.

Speaking to BBC, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes defended his actions during the riots and said he was very grateful to Trump for commuting his sentence.

Going back to the mission ...

Rhodes called for the prosecution of Capitol police officers who testified against him at trial and Justice Department lawyers who pursued his case.

Rhodes told BBC that he would like his group to go back to the mission "we had at the very beginning… to advocate that the police of the United States follow the Constitution and don't violate people's rights."

Meanwhile, Henry Tarrior, the former head of the Proud Boys, indicated that he had rejoined the group.

"We've made the decision four years ago not to tell the media what our structure is, but I'd suggest that the media should stop calling me 'ex-Proud Boy,'" Tarrio told reporters on Wednesday as he travelled to his home in Miami.

He said that members of the congressional committee who probed the riots needed to be imprisoned.

The regrouping

Following the riots and the arrest of their leaders, Oath Keepers largely ceased its operations while Proud Boys fractured, retreating to their local chapters and keeping a relatively low profile, BBC reported.

But in recent days, the groups' channels on Telegram had been full of celebratory chatter along with barbs and slurs directed at opponents.

The far-right leaders discussed regrouping and getting involved in efforts to deport immigrants, an issue on which the Trump administration has started a crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies)