Top 10 World News - 161 COVID-19 cases in South Korea, CDU on Merkel successor and more!

South Korea reported 161 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 763, news agency Reuters reported quoting health authorities said on Monday. Also, a fifth person infected with coronavirus in Italy died on Monday, raising mounting fears of the virus spreading globally.

Here are the top 10 news stories that dominated the world arena.

Coronavirus: South Korea reports 161 new cases, bringing total number of infected to 763

South Korea reported 161 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 763, news agency Reuters reported quoting health authorities said on Monday. Read More

Virus-hit China set to postpone parliament for first time in decades

China is expected to decide Monday whether to postpone its annual parliament session for the first time since the Cultural Revolution as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak. Read More

Iraq confirms first novel coronavirus case

Iraq on Monday confirmed its first novel coronavirus case in an elderly Iranian national in the southern shrine city of Najaf, according to health officials. Read More

Italy: Fifth coronavirus death; total infected tally over 200

A fifth person infected with coronavirus in Italy died on Monday, raising mounting fears of the virus spreading globally. Read More

Donald Trump’s approval rating boosts chances of winning second term

US President Donald Trump received a shot in the arm after his popularity ratings improved in the election year. Read More

46,000-year-old frozen bird discovered in Siberia

The scientists have identified the specimen as a horned lark (eremophila alpestris) after its radiocarbon dating according to a paper published Friday in the journal Communications Biology. Read More

Citizen scientists helping public see Jupiter like it's never been seen before

NASA is taking the help of citizen scientists to unveil a side of Jupiter that's never been seen before. Read More

Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad sends resignation letter to king

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to Malaysia's king, his office said on Monday, amid talk of forming a new governing coalition. Read More

Roger Stone requests removal of judge reviewing his case; request is denied

A US federal judge on Sunday denied a request by Roger Stone's lawyers that she be removed from the case in which she last week sentenced the long-time adviser to President Donald Trump to three years and four months in prison. Read More

Germany's CDU to decide on Merkel successor in April

Angela Merkel's centre-right CDU will choose a new leader at a special congress on April 25 as the party scrambles to prepare for the veteran German chancellor's departure. Read More