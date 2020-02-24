Donald Trump’s approval rating boosts chances of winning second term

US President Donald Trump received a shot in the arm after his popularity ratings improved in the election year.

As Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucuses, a new Gallup poll gave Trump a 49 per cent approval rating and a disapproval rating of 48 per cent.

Watch: Will trade negotiations happen in Trump's India visit?

It was the first net positive for the president in the poll since the beginning of his presidency in January 2017, according to The Guardian.

The FiveThirtyEight website average of popularity polls shows Trump’s approval rising since September when impeachment proceedings began.

Acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, Trump’s average approval rating now stands at 43.3 per cent, to 52.2 per cent disapproving.

On Sunday, a CBS News poll said 65 per cent of Americans think Trump will win re-election in a tight race against the eventual Democratic nominee.