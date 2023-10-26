Top 10 news: Qatar hands death penalty to 8 Indians, Biden's reason on why Hamas attacked Israel and more

India has vowed to contest the death sentence meted out to eight Indians by a Qatar court on the allegations of spying for Israel. The men have been in jail since August 2022. In other news, US President Joe Biden asserted that one of the reasons Hamas launched an all-front attack on Israel is because the militant wanted to jeopardise the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor announced last month during the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The project aims to integrate the entire region with a network of railroad. The project, to, from, and between India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Europe aims to provide a "reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network.

Hamas' armed wing on Thursday (Oct 26) claimed that "almost 50" Israeli hostages, held captive by the militant group, were killed after Israel began its counter-offensive against the Palestinian enclave.

Slovakia’s newly elected Prime Minister Robert Fico on Thursday announced that they are stopping weapons delivery to Ukraine. A day after taking charge, Fico told lawmakers that Slovakia would "no longer supply weapons to Ukraine" and would only send humanitarian aid to Kyiv, AFP news agency reported.

Malaysia's communications regulator is set to issue a warning to tech giant Meta and popular short-form video hosting service TikTok over allegedly restricting content supporting the Palestinians on their respective platforms.

British intelligence agencies have warned that the Generative artificial intelligence systems will pose a stark threat to political systems by 2025. The warnings were published prior to UK's stewardship of a global technology summit focused on regulatory development of AI technologies and UK PM Rishi Sunak's note of caution on the same.

Defending champions England are on the brink of an early exit from the ODI World Cup after another embarrassing show against Sri Lanka. Having entered the contest against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, England needed a win to keep their hopes alive in the tournament but lost by eight wickets.

The Lewiston Police Department, on Facebook, has identified the "person of interest" in the mass shootings at a bar and bowling alley as Robert Card. The bowling alley is about 6.5km north of the bar, and the distribution centre is about 2.5 km south of the bar.

Social media platforms are abuzz with the circulation of a Ukrainian TV report that alleges foreign mercenaries, once engaged in the conflict against Russia in Ukraine, are reportedly diverting their attention to the Gaza Strip to fight against Hamas. This unexpected change in the narrative has sparked a mixture of concerns, and suspicions across online communities.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday (Oct 26) restored former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia sentences.