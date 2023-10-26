Malaysia warns Meta, TikTok over allegedly restricting content supporting Palestinians

Malaysia's communications regulator is set to issue a warning to tech giant Meta and popular short-form video hosting service TikTok over allegedly restricting content supporting the Palestinians on their respective platforms, its communications minister said on Thursday (Oct 26).



Fahmi Fadzil took to his official X account and said that he would take a very firm approach if the social media firms fail to address this concern.

"If this issue is ignored, I will not hesitate to take a very firm approach and stance," the minister said in a post.

Fahmi further said that many parties had called on the government to take stern measures against social media platforms for allegedly blocking pro-Palestinian content.

"Our policies are designed to keep people safe on our apps while giving everyone a voice," the spokesperson said on Thursday as per news agency Reuters.

Fahmi said that his country had a right to freedom of speech regarding the Palestinian cause, further reiterating that the right would not be taken away.

He said that next week he will meet TikTok representatives to discuss the matter.

Fahmi said that the Malaysian government raised the concerns two weeks after TikTok had not complied fully with its laws and had not done enough to restrain slanderous or deceitful content.

TikTok released a statement saying that it would take proactive measures to address the issues that were raised by Malaysian authorities.

Earlier, the European Union had announced probes into tech giants Meta and TikTok, seeking more details on measures they have taken to halt the dissemination of "illegal content and disinformation" following Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel.

The European Commission said it had sent formal requests for information to Meta and TikTok respectively.

The commission said that the request to Meta was related "to the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation" around the Hamas-Israel conflict.

It released a separate statement saying that it wanted to know the measures taken by short-form video hosting service TikTok against "the spreading of terrorist and violent content and hate speech".

(With inputs from agencies)



