'Almost 50' hostages killed in Israel raids, says Hamas armed wing

Hamas' armed wing on Thursday (Oct 26) claimed that "almost 50" Israeli hostages, held captive by the militant group, were killed after Israel began its counter-offensive against the Palestinian enclave.

"(Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist strikes and massacres has reached almost 50," the group said in a statement issued on its Telegram channel, as per news agency AFP reports.

Earlier, the Israeli army said that 224 people were kidnapped by militants during the attack that claimed the lives of 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

"We have informed the families of 224 hostages. This number is changing based on the intelligence we obtain," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

"It will continue to change. The effort to return the hostages is a top priority."

As per the Israeli government, at least half of the hostages have foreign passports.

Israel launched massive air strikes in retaliation against Palestinian militant group Hamas after its brutal onslaught on Oct 7.

'Advance warnings make no difference'

The UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, Lynne Hastings, on Thursday, said that despite the fact that Israeli forces issued warnings to the people in Gaza to leave, "advance warnings make no difference".

In a statement, she said that when evacuation routes are bombed, "people are left with nothing but impossible choices. Nowhere is safe in Gaza."

The army said overnight its forces hit "numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts".

The operation in northern Gaza came in "preparation for the next stages of combat", the military said.

The raid by the army came after PM Netanyahu, during a televised address said that "we are in the midst of a campaign for our existence".

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

