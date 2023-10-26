Are foreign mercenaries exiting Ukraine to join Israel-Hamas war?

Social media platforms are abuzz with the circulation of a Ukrainian TV report that alleges foreign mercenaries, once engaged in the conflict against Russia in Ukraine, are reportedly diverting their attention to the Gaza Strip to fight against Hamas. This unexpected change in the narrative has sparked a mixture of concerns and suspicions across online communities.

Amid this alleged shift in focus, Ukrainian authorities have expressed growing apprehension. The evolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict seems to be diverting global assistance and attention from the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Some pro-Russian Telegram accounts are highlighting this development, prompting concern among the Ukrainian leadership.

What does it mean for Ukrainian armed forces?

Speculations have arisen about the potential impact on the morale of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as foreign fighters, previously supporting their cause, switch their allegiance to participate in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This leaves us pondering whether the West is prepared to abandon Ukraine and allocate its resources to a new Middle Eastern conflict.

Misinformation and doubts

However, doubts surround the authenticity of the TV report. Firstly, the report lacks a TV channel logo and the name of the journalist responsible for the coverage.

Additionally, the audio in the interviews remains inaudible. Crucially, the visuals in the report, although striking, fail to substantiate the claim that foreign troops have relocated from Ukraine to Israel or that NATO allies have dispatched troops to Ukraine.

An investigative reverse image search reveals that the original news report dates back to October 9, courtesy of CBS, focusing on Israel's preparations for a ground invasion of Gaza following a significant Hamas attack.

Notably, there is no mention of foreign mercenaries leaving Ukraine in the CBS report, indicating that the viral video has been manipulated by propagandists who added their own voiceover.

While there have indeed been foreign fighters involved with the Ukrainian military, such as the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, the numbers have fluctuated. In March 2022, the Kyiv Minister of Foreign Affairs reported a surge in foreign volunteer fighter applications, reaching as high as 20,000 from 52 countries.

Also watch | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia rehearsed delivering a massive retaliatory nuclear strike However, there is a lack of official updates on the number of foreign legion fighters currently stationed in Ukraine. According to various media reports, the estimate has dwindled to approximately 1,500 to 2,000 fighters, most of whom serve in three specific battalions within the International Legion.