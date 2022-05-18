Top 10 news: Biden mulling defence aid for India, Franco met Amber night before divorce & more

Turkey has reportedly blocked talks with Sweden and Finland on joining NATO. Erdogan had earlier accussed Sweden of providing safe haven to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leaders which Turkey has designated as a terrorist organisation. In other news, the Biden administration is preparing a military package for India to ensure it reduces its dependence on Russian weapons.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Turkey blocks talks with Finland, Sweden on NATO membership: Report

President Erdogan had earlier accussed the Nordic countries of harbouring "terrorists" referring to the Kurds. Turkey's president on Wednesday urged the European military alliance to understand the country's "sensitivity".

US seeking defence partnership with India to reduce Russia's influence: Report

Bloomberg media reported the package included foreign military financing of $500 million. It is however unclear what kind of weapons are on offer for the Indian military.

Russian soldier charged with war crimes in Ukraine pleads guilty

The Russian soldier who was put on trial for war crimes in Kyiv pleaded guilty on Wednesday. 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin's case is the first war crimes investigation being conducted by Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

US government sues casino tycoon Stephen Wynn over China lobbying

The US government has sued casino mogul Steve Wynn alleging that he did lobbying work for the Chinese government during the Trump administration.The US justice department said it had asked Wynn to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act but he refused to do it.

Exclusive! Thomas Cup one of the biggest ever wins for India: Gopichand

In an exclusive interaction with WION, Indian badminton great Pullela Gopichand labelled the historic win as the biggest ever in the history of Indian badminton.

James Franco visited Amber Heard the night before she filed for divorce

During Tuesday's cross-examination by Johnny Depp's lawyer, Amber Heard admitted that she had actor James Franco over to her home the night before she filed for divorce from Depp.

India signs fertilizer pacts with Jordan as Ukraine crisis impacts supplies

The Indian government has signed key fertilizer pacts with Jordan as supplies, and prices of the key the agriculture commodity get impacted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India's Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya was in the West Asian country from Friday to Sunday for securing long and short-term supplies of fertilizers.

We have open communication channels with India: Taliban's Abdul Qahar Balkhi

In his first-ever interview with an Indian media organisation, Taliban foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi has said that the Taliban have "open communication channels with India'.

Sandstorm blankets several Gulf countries, closing down schools and hospitalising thousands

A heavy sandstorm hit several Gulf on Wednesday, closing schools, hospitalising thousands and delaying flights. Experts believe that the situation is likely to deteriorate further in the upcoming days as climate change starts to impact regional weather patterns.

More than 100,000 people in Mexico reported missing or have disappeared: Report

Over 100,000 people in Mexico are either reported missing or have disappeared, data from the Interior Ministry's National Registry of Missing People has revealed, prompting the United Nations rights chief to call it "a tragedy of enormous proportions."