India signs fertilizer pacts with Jordan as Ukraine-Russia conflict impacts supplies, prices

The Indian government has signed key fertilizer pacts with Jordan as supplies, and prices of the key the agriculture commodity get impacted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India's Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya was in the West Asian country from Friday to Sunday for securing long and short-term supplies of fertilizers.

Russia has been among the largest exporter of fertilizer, while India has been one of the largest importers. Like other commodities, worries are growing about the prices and supply of fertilizer as the conflict continues in eastern Europe. The impact on fertilizers will impact the prices of agriculture products including wheat whose prices in the international market has already skyrocketed. This has especially impacted developing and underdeveloped countries.

During the visit, pacts were signed with Jordan Phosphate Mining Company (JPMC) for supplies of 30 LMT Rock Phosphate, 2.50 LMT DAP, 1 LMT phosphoric acid for the current year with the Indian public, cooperative and private sector companies. phosphorus fertilizers, DAP or Di-ammonium Phosphate are key for the overall health and growth of crops. Additionally, a long-term pact has been signed for 5 years for annual supplies of 2.75 LMT Units of Muriate of potash (MoP) which will be increased increase every year up to 3.25 LMT.

Minister Mansukh in Jordan said, "we have taken proactive steps to ensure adequate supply to the farmers ahead of the Kharif season both with ramping up domestic production and partnerships with other countries". Traditionally, fertilizer has been key commodity India imports from Jordan. In fact, India has been the largest buyer of phosphatic and potassic fertilizers from the west Asian country. Jordan is allocating almost 25 per cent of their production of MOP to India.

In the past, a Joint venture project worth US$ 860 million between the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and the Indian Farmers Fertilizers Cooperative (IFFCO) for the manufacturing of Phosphoric Acid has been set up in Eshidiya. It was inaugurated during the 2015 visit of the then Indian President Pranab Mukherjee to the country. During the Jordan visit, the Indian minister visited Jordan Phosphate Mining Company (JPMC) mines and the Phosphoric Acid production facilities set up by Jordan India Fertilizer Company (JIFCO). The Indian delegation also visited Arab Potash headquarters.

And not just Jordan, India has been in touch with Israel for the supply of Muriate of Potash (MOP). In March, the Indian government's Indian Potash Limited (IPL) signed a pact with Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) for the supply of Muriate of Potash (MOP) for the period 2022 to 2027 with a yearly quantity of 6 to 6.5 LMT Units.