In pics: Sandstorm blankets several Gulf countries, closing down schools and hospitalising thousands

A heavy sandstorm hit several Gulf on Wednesday, closing schools, hospitalising thousands and delaying flights. Experts believe that the situation is likely to deteriorate further in the upcoming days as climate change starts to impact regional weather patterns.

Several cities in Saudi Araba, Bahrain, Iran, and Iraq were blanketed with dust, making several iconic monuments difficult to see.

West Asia has always been battered by dust and sandstorms, but they have become more frequent and intense in recent years.

The trend is associated with overgrazing and deforestation, overuse of river water and more dams, claim experts.