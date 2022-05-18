Amber Heard confirms James Franco visited her the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp

During Tuesday's cross-examination by Johnny Depp's lawyer, Amber Heard admitted that she had actor James Franco over to her home the night before she filed for divorce from Depp.



Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez asked Heard about her testimony where she had addressed seeking a temporary domestic violence restraining order on May 27, 2016, so she could change the locks.

On Monday, Heard had said she was "falling apart" and having difficulty sleeping because of panic attacks over Depp entering the residence she was staying.



Heard added that building staff would let him in even if she requested he not be allowed.

Vasquez then asked why Heard "felt comfortable having James Franco over the evening of May 22, 2016?"

Heard responded, "I do not know when James came over," to which the attorney said, "Okay, let's remind you."



The court then plays the elevator surveillance footage which features Heard and Franco with the timestamp of May 22, 2016, at about 11 pm on their way up to her penthouse.



The footage had Franco wearing a hat and backpack. At one point he can be seen resting his head on Head's shoulder as she too appeared to place her head on his. The duo then exit the elevator together.



Heard then confirmed that it was indeed Franco in the video and that they were going to her penthouse.

"That's where I lived, yes," she said, adding that she was unsure about Depp's schedule at that time when the attorney asked her if she was aware of her husband would be out of town.



The actress filed for divorce from Depp the following day, May 23, 2016.



On further questioning, Heard explained about Franco's presence the night before her filing for divorce. "He was my friend. And he lived next door, quite literally next door. And I, frankly, had exhausted my support network with my usual friends and was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get."

Depp filed a defamation case against Heard over an op-ed she wrote where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Heard had not mentioned Depp's name in the article but the actor's attorney claimed that it was referring to Depp and it had tarnished his image. Heard countersued Heard for physical abuse.



The trial has been going on in the court for the past one month and the verdict is expected to be announced by end of this month.