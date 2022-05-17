Amber Heard alleges her role in 'Aquaman 2' was cut down significantly due to Johnny Depp

On Monday as Amber Heard took to the stands to testify against her former husband Johnny Depp, the actress claimed that Warner Bros scaled back her role as Mera in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' due to her split with Depp.



Heard had first appeared as Mera in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' and eventually had a prominent role in James Wan's 'Aquaman' opposite Jason Momoa.



Heard testified in Fairfax, Virginia Court on Monday and claimed she lost out on jobs after her split with Johnny Depp.



Heard said she "fought really hard" to be in the film and that she had been given multiple scripts, with subsequent versions taking away scenes with her character, including action sequences.

Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon



Heard said she had to fight 'really hard' to keep working in Hollywood after her split from Depp. She also claimed that her role in 'Aquaman 2' was significantly cut down after the alleged attacks from Depp's team in the press.



"I had to fight really hard to keep my career after I got my restraining order against Depp. I lost opportunities. I got dropped from jobs and campaigns. I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I had to date (with) Justice League with the option to (star in) 'Aquaman'. I had to fight really hard to stay in 'Justice League' because that was the time of the divorce."



Amber then alleged that Warner Bros, the studio behind the film, "didn't want to include me." Heard eventually appeared in a "very pared-down version" of the original story planned for her character Mera in 'Aquaman 2'. "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler aways, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out," the actress testified.

Amber Heard denies defecating Johnny Depp's bed, recalls how she met Elon Musk



On Monday, Heard also claimed that she was physically assaulted by Depp during their honeymoon.



The actress is embroiled in a bitter defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Both have claimed that they have been physically assaulted by the other.