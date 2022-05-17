Amber Heard denies defecating Johnny Depp's bed, recalls how she met Elon Musk

Amber Heard took to the stands on Monday at the Virginia court after a week's break to testify against her former husband, Hollywood star Johnny Depp and denied the actor's allegation of defecating his bed.



"Absolutely not. Absolutely not. First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. I was not in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart. I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday… it was not really a jovial time and I don’t think that’s funny, period. That’s disgusting."



Depp had previously alleged that Heard had defecated on his side of the bed and tried to blame their dogs, Pistol and Boo after the couple had an argument during her 30th birthday party in April 2016.

On Monday, Heard also recalled how she met ex-Elon Musk at the Met Gala where she was stood up by Depp. Heard and Musk eventually dated for a year post her separation from the actor.

Heard recalled Johnny didn't turn up for the fittings or the event where she happened to meet Elon.



According to The Daily Mail, Amber revealed she had reached the Met gala venue alone, “I got out of the car and walked the red carpet by myself, with someone from Ralph Lauren's team, sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny - he effectively stood me up on the carpet.”

Heard said how she met Musk at the even and initially did not recognise him. “I didn't recognize him until we started talking. He'd reminded me we'd met once before. We spoke on the red carpet in the waiting line. He seemed like a real gentleman."



Heard also revealed that Depp had assaulted her on the train while they were on their honeymoon on the Orient express.



The couple separated after about two years of marriage. She revealed she had filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016 because she feared for her life. "I had to leave him. I knew I wouldn't survive if I didn't. I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me."