In ongoing bitter trial, Johnny Depp’s lawyers grill Amber Heard during cross-examination over fights

In the ongoing trial, Amber Heard was cross-examined about fights with actor Johnny Depp by his lawyers on Tuesday, media reports said. Depp has filed a libel suit against former wife Heard. In it, the truthfulness of Heard's accusation of sexual assault with a liquor bottle by Depp was questioned by his lawyers. After her testimony, Heard was cross-examined for most of the day in the trial.

The trial, which is now in its fifth week, is going on in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed. In the article in The Washington Post, Heard had described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Even though Depp was not named in the article, his lawyers say that he was defamed by it.

Camille Vasquez, lawyer for Depp, questioned Heard over several incidents, where she has claimed to be assaulted by Depp.

Over March 2015 fight of the couple in Australia, she was intensely questioned.

In it, Heard says she was sexually assaulted while Depp says that he had lost the tip of his middle finger after Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him.

"You're the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn't that right, Ms. Heard," Vasquez asked.

"I didn't assault Johnny in Australia. I didn't assault Johnny ever," Heard responded.

