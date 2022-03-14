Tokyo schools drop controversial rules governing hairstyles and underwear

Schools in the Japanese capital Tokyo have decided to drop controversial rules governing hairstyles and underwear after facing intense pressure from students.

Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun cited official sources saying that ''From April almost 200 public high schools and other educational institutions will drop five regulations, including one requiring students to have black hair.''

“Japanese people have been taught to believe that it is a virtue to simply abide by the rules,” said Kaori Yamaguchi, a member of the Tokyo metropolitan board of education.

“I hope this will be an opportunity for people to discuss what we should do to create a society where rules are observed in a way that’s acceptable to everyone.”

Also read | Japan: Schools have banned ponytails fearing they might ‘sexually excite’ men

Meanwhile, Yuto Kitamura, another member of the same board called it the decision to scrap ''the most egregious regulations was a major step forward''.

Previously, nearly half of Tokyo high schools asked students with hair that is wavy or not black to submit certificates confirming that their hair is not artificially altered.

Of 177 high schools run by the Tokyo Metropolitan government, 79 ask for these certificates signed by parents, public broadcaster NHK had reported.

Also read | In a first, Japanese women beat men in medical school acceptance rate

Although Tokyo's board of education told NHK that the hair certificates were not compulsory. But the broadcaster said only five of the 79 schools made it clear in writing that students aren't required to submit them.

In Japan, many schools have strict rules about hair colour, accessories, make-up, and uniforms, including the length of skirts for girls.

Recently, Japanese schools had banned female students from wearing their hair in ponytails as they fear the “nape of their necks” could “sexually excite” male students.

The harsh regulations, known as buraku kōsoku or “black rules,” have roots dating back to the 1870s when the Japanese government first established increasingly restrictive system of education in an attempt to reduce bullying and violence in schools.

(With inputs from agencies)