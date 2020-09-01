'To shut border is best way out': Hong Kong begins mass coronavirus tests amid boycott calls

As Hong Kong began mass coronavirus tests on Tuesday, pro-democracy leader Joshua Wong said that the reputation of the Chinese funded COVID-19 testing organization has already been "very bad with false confirmed cases reported."

Watch:

At least 510,000 people have signed up to take the free test since Saturday, however, the presence of Chinese doctors and testing firms has made it a controversial issue with some accusing China of harvesting DNA of Hong Kong residents amid the imposition of the dreaded national security law which has led to renewed tensions between the residents and security forces.

"I hope Hong Kong citizens think twice as the current situation is like having a pregnancy test without having birth control," Joshua Wong said, adding, "to shut the border is the best way out."

Wong said that he called for a boycott after a Swedish report cited high rates of 3,700 false positive kits from a firm involved in the programme which had questioned the accuracy of the testing.

Beijing's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office hit back at those opposing testing calling them "anti-China radicals" with a "vile disregard" for public health.

Hong Kong has recorded just over 4,800 infections so far, however, there are renewed fears of a third wave of infections which began two months ago with the number of cases rising. In July, Hong Kong had recorded 150 cases a day leading to concern among authorities trying to combat the virus in a city which has largely kept the virus under control.

The testing which began on Tuesday will be carried out between a week and two weeks depending on public demand.

