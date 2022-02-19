To avoid violent clashes, New Zealand police said they will not forcibly clear anti-vax protesters

New Zealand police said that they will not forcibly clear anti-vaccination protesters as they did not want to provoke any sort of violence. After the violent clashes of last week, the police have now taken a hands-off approach.

Hundreds of people in New Zealand are protesting against the vaccination mandates on the lawns of the distinctive 'Beehive' parliament.

Commissioner Andrew Coster spoke about the growing frustration among Wellington residents and business owners as the protestors blocked downtown streets for the 11th day.

"Enforcement action taken by police runs the real risk of injury to the public, escalation in numbers of people, and a transition away from a largely peaceful protest to violence," Coster said.

"In our assessment, the only safe option at the present point in time is a continued focus on de-escalation."

Claiming inspiration from truckers' anti-vaccine mandate demonstrations in Canada, the protests started as a stand against vaccine mandates but now have been joined by groups calling for an end to Covid restrictions, rejecting vaccinations, as well as calling attention to other social issues like censorship and rights of the ethnic Maori community.

As per Coster, nearly 800 people were at the camp, with more than 450 vehicles obstructing roads. The numbers are expected to increase over the weekend.

The protestors were seen using a unique approach of blasting famous songs for dispersing the 'freedom convoy' inspired by the Ottawa protest.

These songs include famous children ditty 'Baby Shark,' 'Macarena,' and tracks by Barry Manilow and James Blunt. The suggestion was made by Trevor Mallard, Speaker of New Zealand's parliament.

