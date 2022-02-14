From 'Baby Shark' to 'Macarena': NZ using unique approach to play songs for dispersing 'freedom convoy'

New Zealand is using a unique approach of blasting famous songs for dispersing 'freedom convoy' inspired by the Ottawa protest.

These songs include famous children ditty 'Baby Shark,' 'Macarena,' and tracks by Barry Manilow and James Blunt. The suggestion was made by Trevor Mallard, Speaker of New Zealand's parliament.

Interspersing the songs with Covid-19 vaccination adverts, he made a playlist in which many social media users on Twitter offered up suggestions, including British singer James Blunt.

But the technique became an epic failure when protesters responded to the music with jeers and by playing back the 1984 song "We're Not Gonna Take It" by American band Twisted Sister.

Hundreds of people protesting against New Zealand's vaccination mandates on the lawns of the distinctive 'Beehive' parliament entered their seventh day of demonstration on Monday, ignoring repeated calls by the police to leave and unperturbed by drenching rain over the weekend.

Claiming inspiration from truckers' anti-vaccine mandate demonstrations in Canada, the protests started as a stand against vaccine mandates but now have been joined by groups calling for an end to COVID-19 restrictions, rejecting vaccinations, as well as calling attention to other social issues like censorship and rights of the ethnic Maori community. At the protests' peak, thousands of demonstrators were estimated to be involved.

Speaking about the protests, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they had "moved beyond sharing a view to intimidation and harassment of the people around central Wellington". Police said officers will continue to be highly visible in and around parliament grounds to provide reassurance for all.

"It feels like an imported protest to me," Ardern told state broadcaster TVNZ in an interview.

"I've seen Trump flags on the forecourt, I've seen Canadian flags on the forecourt," she said, referring to images of former US President Donald Trump carried by some demonstrators as well as the situation in Canada.

Ardern said in a news conference later in the day that the protesters have demanded the government remove all public health COVID-19 measures.

"That means at the very point where we are seeing an increase in cases and an increase in risk to the public health and well-being of New Zealand, they want to see removed the very measures that have kept us safe, well and alive. You'll forgive me if I take a very strong view on that suggestion," Ardern said.

A country of five million people, New Zealand has some of the lowest COVID-19 numbers in the world, largely due tough coronavirus border curbs and social restrictions. Daily Omicron variant cases have been rising, however, nearly touching 1,000 on Monday, as some domestic restrictions were eased this month.

(With inputs from agencies)