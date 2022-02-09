Canadian anti-vax trucker protest fires up copycat protests

A protest movement by Canadian truckers angered over Covid vaccine rules has become a rallying point for opponents of pandemic restrictions, firing up crowds from New York to New Zealand.

Spreading protests

The "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations began January 9 in western Canada as protests by truckers angry with vaccine requirements when crossing the US-Canadian border.

They have since morphed into broader protests against Covid restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

Trudeau demanded an end on Monday to the protest that has paralyzed Ottawa, saying "It has to stop."

"This pandemic has sucked for all Canadians," he said. "But Canadians know the way to get through it is continuing to listen to science, continuing to lean on each other."

(Photograph:AFP)