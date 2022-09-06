Three people killed in Kharkiv after Russian missile attack, says governor

The governor of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine said on Tuesday that as many as three people were killed due to rocket fire from the Russian military forces. The region has been at the center of a lot of conflict in recent times with Ukrainian resistance forces trying hard to stop the steady Russian advance.

Kharkiv has seen constant shelling for the last couple of weeks and on Tuesday, two men and an early woman lost their lives after a blast near a building. “That night, the enemy once again launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv,” governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram according to Reuters.

“In the industrial district, a two-story building was damaged and a private residential building, in which a 73-year-old woman was staying, was destroyed. Unfortunately, she died,” he added in the post.

The incident took place in the village of Zolochiv which lies in the northern part of Kharkiv.

The mayor of the region - Ihor Terekhov – also took to Telegram to inform the country about a rocket attack which destroyed a number of buildings in the central part of the city.

“Three people have already been rescued from under the ruins of a residential building - two women and a man,” he wrote. He also said that the authorities issued an air raid alert all around Ukraine in fears of renewed shelling from the Russian side after a fuel depot in Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked.



While accusations continue from the Ukrainian side, Russian defense ministry maintained their stance that all attacks were aimed towards the military and they are not in favour of harming civilians.

(with inputs from agencies)