China earthquake death toll rises to 65, search and rescue efforts underway

At least 65 people died after a powerful earthquake hit China's southwestern Sichuan province on Monday. A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck around 43 kilometres southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The strong earthquake was felt as far away as the provinces of Shaanxi and Guizhou, hundreds of kilometres away.

According to Chinese state media, close to 250 people were being treated for injuries from the disaster, and dozens have been critically wounded.

The state media reported that the search and rescue operations are underway with experts working on retrieving over 200 people stranded in the quake zone.

Authorities are also trying to restore telecommunications services and power and water utilities, as well as delivering food supply to residents affected by the magnitude-6.8 temblor, state media reported.

In the aftermath, the China Meteorological Administration issued a warning that those quake-stricken areas will experience "significant rainfall" until Thursday. The department also said that the landslides could hamper rescue work.

At least one town suffered "severe damage" from landslides triggered by the quake, CCTV reported.

"Before 5 o'clock, I heard a rumbling sound. The house shook so badly that I woke up immediately," one woman surnamed Zheng from Sichuan's Lu county told Beijing News.

"My brother's house collapsed. His house is an old one built more than 10 years ago. My house is newly built, so the situation is better."

