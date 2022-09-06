People congratulate 'wrong' Liz Truss on Twitter, even Swedish PM makes mistake

A woman called Liz Trussel was surprised to find congratulatory messages on her Twitter handle after people mistook her for the newly-elected British prime minister Liz Truss. The confusion started when she was mistakenly tagged by Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson in a tweet.

“Congratulations to Liz Truss, who will assume the role of Prime Minister of Great Britain. Sweden and Great Britain will continue our deep and extensive cooperation. It is important to our citizens, economies and security,” she wrote on the social media platform on Monday.

Standing ovation for @LizTruss who has very cheerfully responded to MANY who are mistakenly sending her tweets meant for some other person of some sudden renown. I do hope she gets some meatballs + an invite from the Queen for tea with the @RoyalFamily for her troubles. https://t.co/uxWCyOKeOY — Pat Caporali 🇨🇦🏁 (@PCaporali) September 5, 2022 ×

However, she tagged the handle @liztruss which belongs to Trussel from 2009. Truss, who joined Twitter just months after Trussel, had to take the Twitter handle @trussliz.

Trussel responded to the post by Andersson and said “Looking forward to a visit soon!”.

A similar mistake was committed by Green MP from Brighton - Caroline Lucas - who later issued an apology. “‘Apologies, my previous tweet about #ToryLeadership should have been directed to @trussliz – not Liz Trussell who tweets at @Liztruss – tho frankly she’d probably make a better job of it”.

Apologies, my previous tweet about #ToryLeadership should have been directed to @TrussLiz - not Liz Trussell who tweets at @LizTruss - tho frankly she’d probably make a better job of it — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 5, 2022 ×

Truss became the third female PM in UK history after beating Rishi Sunak in the leadership race with over 80,000 votes. However, the winning margin was considerably lower than that of her predecessor – Boris Johnson – when he came to power in 2019 after defeating Jeremy Hunt.

After the official announcement, Truss made it clear that she will be going ahead with her plans to introduce tax cuts in order to tackle the cost-of-living crisis in the country.

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply."