/Three killed, nine injured in knife attack in Taiwan. Details here

At least three people were killed, and five were injured after a knife-wielding attacker ‍went ‍on a ​rampage in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei. The suspect was a 27-year-old who set off smoke bombs at Taipei's main metro station on Friday (Dec 19). The suspect ran to another station in a busy shopping district and stabbed people along the way. The suspect later died after falling from a building, Cho added.

His motive remains unclear. Videos of the incident shared online showed people fleeing the area in panic. Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai said the suspect had detonated smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails at Taipei's Main Station, which is connected to a busy underground shopping street.

A man at the crime scene reportedly tried to stop the attacker, but he was struck with a blunt object and later died in the hospital. Cho said he had ordered increased security at metro and railway stations, as well as airports, in response to the attack.