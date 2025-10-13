/Three killed, nine injured in knife attack in Taiwan. Details here

At least three people were killed, and five were injured after a knife-wielding attacker went on a rampage in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei. The suspect was a 27-year-old who set off smoke bombs at Taipei's main metro station on Friday (Dec 19). The suspect ran to another station in a busy shopping district and stabbed people along the way. The suspect later died after falling from a building, Cho added.
His motive remains unclear. Videos of the incident shared online showed people fleeing the area in panic. Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai said the suspect had detonated smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails at Taipei's Main Station, which is connected to a busy underground shopping street.
A man at the crime scene reportedly tried to stop the attacker, but he was struck with a blunt object and later died in the hospital. Cho said he had ordered increased security at metro and railway stations, as well as airports, in response to the attack.
"We will investigate the suspect's background and associated relationships to understand his motives and determine if there are other connected factors," Cho was quoted by news agency Reuters as saying.