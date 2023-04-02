Thousands of Israelis continue to protest despite PM Netanyahu pausing judicial reform bill

Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pausing the controversial judicial reform plans, thousands of Israelis continued their protest for the 13th consecutive week condemning the right-wing government.

Protesters are now demanding that instead of suspending the legislation—which the experts believe will weaken the judiciary and see political interference in judges' appointment—the coalition government shelve the bill completely.

According to local media, at least 170,000 to 200,000 people demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday, while tens of thousands more rallied in numerous cities across the country. Protest organisers even claimed that close to 400,000 people participated in the agitation.

Carrying Israeli flags, people marched through the centre of Israel’s commercial hub, chanting “democracy” and carrying placards condemning Netanyahu’s government.

Netanyahu on Monday suspended the passage of the legislation through parliament following a massive strike that was triggered by his announcement that he was firing Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for supporting the protesters' demands.

By Tuesday, most of the parties huddled up to begin talks at the residence of President Isaac Herzog to try to formulate legislation that would be acceptable to both sides of the political spectrum.

