Deadly storms and tornadoes sweep through US, death toll rises to 21

A major storm ripped through the south-central and eastern parts of the United States, destroying a major portion of the impacted towns. As quoted by news agencies, the officials said Saturday that the death toll has risen to 21, with dozens of others facing injuries.

A spokesperson for the emergency management agency in Tennessee, which is one of the hardest states, confirmed seven weather-related fatalities to the news agency AFP.

The death toll in Tennessee was in addition to 14 deaths reported in Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama in the south, and Indiana and Illinois in the Midwest.

Analysts have predicted thunderstorms, hail and powerful winds through late Sunday as the storm system on Saturday was bearing down on the US east coast.

The state's governor said on Friday that the storm had sent multiple tornadoes sweeping through Arkansas, including in the capital Little Rock. Some experts have said that some tornadoes were of exceptional size and power.

As quoted by NBC News, the weather service field office in Nashville said on Saturday: "We will be surveying damage from likely tornadoes that struck many of our Middle Tennessee counties overnight, including Wayne, Lewis, Marshall, Rutherford, Cannon, and Macon Counties. Due to the widespread damage, it will take us several days to reach all these areas."

Mayor Jennifer Hobbs told CNN the city of Wynne, in northeastern Arkansas, was "cut in half by damage from east to west".

According to a list of storm reports collected by the agency noted that the damage includes downed trees, power lines and "houses with heavy damage" in multiple counties.

