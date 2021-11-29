Those who had COVID-19 may be reinfected more easily with Omicron: WHO

According to the WHO, early research on the Omicron variation of COVID-19 shows that there may be an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, meaning that those who have previously been infected with COVID-19 may be more readily reinfected, although data is limited.

Vaccines, notably those against the major circulating form, Delta, are crucial in decreasing severe illness and mortality, according to the WHO.



Also read | COVID-19: Omicron has high number of mutations compared to Delta, shows first image

WHO is collaborating with technical partners to determine the impact of this variation on current countermeasures, such as vaccinations.

Vaccines, notably those against the major circulating form, Delta, are crucial in lowering severe illness and mortality.



Watch | Omicron variant adds to Europe's woes, UK calls G7 meeting to discuss new covid-19 variant

Current vaccinations are still effective in preventing serious illness and death.



Also read | Fauci defends travel ban due to new variant omicron, says it is necessary and justified

As we've observed with previous variations, commonly used PCR tests continue to identify infection, even infection with Omicron.

Other types of testing, such as quick antigen detection tests, are being studied to see whether there is any impact.

According to the WHO, researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron and will continue to share the findings of these studies as they become available.

(With inputs from agencies)