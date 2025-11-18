/Thomas Crooks has 'muscle mommy' fetish, likely became Trump hater during Covid: Report

Thomas Crooks, the man who was arrested for the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, used they/them pronouns and had a “muscle mommy” fetish, according to a report carried by the New York Post, citing sources. He had secret social media accounts where he posted threats of political violence and violent art. According to the report, Crooks had an interest in female bodybuilders and searched for videos of muscular women. The latest revelations were made after new details on his online activity emerged on Monday (Nov 17). The Post reported that Crooks likely had two accounts on DeviantArt, one of which linked to Crooks shared just one post. He reposted an image of a muscular female bodybuilder and a smaller man in his underwear. His YouTube search history showed multiple searches for muscular women and female bodybuilders.

The DeviantArt account also mentions the pronouns as They/Them. However, it is unclear whether Crooks identified as transgender. His other social media activity shows a growing interest in violent content, as he posted radical comments and artwork. The publication stated that the sources used publicly available research tools to link multiple email addresses to Crooks. Based on this, they were able to find usernames associated with those emails on YouTube, Snapchat, PayPal, Discord, Chess.com, Quora, and DeviantArt.

According to the report, his early social media posts show he supported Trump. One of his comments under an MSNBC clip from July 2019 reads, “Everyone of the trump hating democrats deserve to have their heads chopped of and put on steaks for the world to see what happens when you f–k with America [sic]." Several of his comments and posts were violently antisemitic and racist, especially targeting Hispanic immigrants.

Crooks turned anti-Trump during Covid pandemic

He also quoted Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong in several comments, supposedly admitting he would use an assault rifle against political opponents. “The only true political power comes from the barrel of a gun,” he wrote. However, his views on Trump seem to have taken a turn during the COVID-19 pandemic, as he believed the president did not put timely social distancing mandates in place and was reluctant to ban social gatherings. He wrote in YouTube comments in 2020 that Trump was "too slow and everything he’s doing now should have been done."