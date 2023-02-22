'They shoot where we live': At least six killed, 12 injured after Russian rocket attacks Kherson

At least six people were killed after a Russian rocket attacked Ukraine's southern city, Kherson, officials said. Authorities also reported that around 12 people were wounded in the attack, Reuters reported.

Kherson and its surrounding areas have been under constant bombardment from Russian forces. Local authorities in the southern city came under fire from multiple rocket launchers as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his speech marking a year of war in Ukraine. He described the West as the aggressor and depicted his country as not waging war on the Ukrainian people.

In a video address, Ukrainian President Zelensky said that this shelling could not have had any military purpose. He said, "our army, our military intelligence, our security service and other Ukrainian forces will find and destroy those who inflict these cruel strikes on Kherson, on our other towns and regions."

The blast reportedly damaged a line of shops behind the bus stop and took down power cables and shattered windows of buildings on the opposite street.

Viktoria, a woman who was waiting for the bus said that "at this time of day it was very crowded here so they are probably more casualties."

"It's really scary. They shoot where we live."

On February 24, the ongoing war in Ukraine will complete one year. The war has been devastating and the drone attacks in Ukraine has killed thousands of civilians.

Moscow has denied allegations of targetting civilians in its special military operations.

